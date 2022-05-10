Liverpool visit Aston Villa in their 36th Premier League game tonight looking to recover from a setback. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

The Reds saw their title hopes take a blow over the weekend as they drew 1-1 with Tottenham and Man City thrashed Newcastle 5-0, the champions extending their lead at the top to three points.

Little changed for Liverpool, of course, as they remain in hope that City slip up in any of their remaining games, but the onus is on them to pick up nine points from a possible nine.

The first three up for grabs come at Villa Park this evening, with Steven Gerrard’s side buoyed by a three-game unbeaten run including consecutive victories.

Can the Reds get back on track as they pursue a late twist?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 8pm (BST) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 5am (Wednesday) in Sydney, 11pm in Dubai and 10pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with Sky GO.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the USA Network and NBC Universo in the US, which are available to live stream with FuboTV here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Aston Villa vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Aston Villa vs. Liverpool on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 2 Digitalb, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Star+, ESPN Argentina, RUSH, Optus Sport, Sky Sport Austria 1, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Go, Star Sports Select HD2, VOOsport World 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Astro Go, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, DAZN, ESPN Chile Migu, PPTV Sport China, iQiyi, Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 3, Premier Sport, TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport 2 Finland, V Sport Premium, Sky Ticket, Cosmote Sport 1 HD, Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV, 621 Now Premier League 1, Spiler1, SiminnSport, JioTV, Hotstar VIP, mola.tv, Mola, Mola TV App, Sport 1, Setanta Sports Kazakhstan, SPOTV ON, IPKO TVim, Astro SuperSport 3, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Spark Sport, TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium, Premier FOOTBALL, Canal+ Sport, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, Eurosport Player Romania, Eurosport Romania, 102 (HD) mio Stadium, Movistar+, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium, S Sport+, S Sport, Setanta Sports+, K+ SPORT 1

You can follow all the action tonight and the remainder of the 2021/22 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.