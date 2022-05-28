The day has finally arrived, Liverpool’s chance to bring home the club’s seventh European Cup is now upon us, with Real Madrid lying in wait. Here’s how to watch live online and on TV worldwide.

After coming through the group of death unscathed, seeing past Inter Milan, Benfica and Villarreal, Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds are now in their third Champions League final in five seasons.

It sets up a remarkable finish to an incredible season, with this their 63rd and final game of 2021/22.

Real Madrid are the opposition once more, but this time it is Paris providing the backdrop as two of Europe’s most prestigious clubs go head to head.

Take a deep breath, and away we go. Up the Reds.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 8pm (BST) – or 9pm in Paris, 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 5am (Sunday) in Sydney, 11pm in Dubai and 10pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid is being shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid is being shown live on CBS, TUDN and Univision in the US, which are available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Real Madrid and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Champions League final on the following channels worldwide:

