Just three days after an intense FA Cup final win, it’s another huge league outing for Liverpool at Southampton. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

Liverpool’s relentless schedule continued with a 120-minute affair and penalty shootout triumph against Chelsea on Saturday.

It means plenty of changes are expected from Jurgen Klopp to keep his squad fresh after being handed a fair warning for potential injuries at Wembley.

But victory remains firmly at the top of the priority list to ensure the Premier League title race goes to the final day.

After Man City dropped points at West Ham, a win for Liverpool tonight keeps the Reds in the hunt at Anfield on Sunday, while Steven Gerrard takes his Aston Villa side to the Etihad.

So, can the Reds ensure this one goes the distance?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 7.45pm (BST) – or 2.45pm in New York, 11.45am in Los Angeles, 4.45am (Wednesday) in Sydney, 10.45pm in Dubai and 9.45pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Southampton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with Sky GO.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Southampton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the USA Network and NBC Universo in the US, which are available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Southampton vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Southampton vs. Liverpool on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 2 Digitalb, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, ESPN Argentina, Star+, RUSH, Optus Sport, Sky Go, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Sport 1/HD, Star Sports Select HD1, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Play Sports, ESPN, Moja TV, SportKlub 1 Serbia, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Astro Go, Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra, ESPN Chile, Migu, QQ Sports Live, iQiyi, PPTV Sport China, Sky HD, Sportklub 1 Croatia, Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 3, Premier Sport, Viaplay Denmark, See, TV3 Sport, V Sport 2 Finland, V Sport Ultra HD, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport Premium, Free, Canal+ Sport, RMC Sport en direct, Sky Ticket, Cosmote Sport 2 HD, 621 Now Premier League 1, 620 Now Premier League TV, Now Player, SíminnSport, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, mola.tv, Mola, Mola TV App, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sport 1, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, Setanta Sports Kazakhstan, SPOTV ON, IPKO TVim, Astro SuperSport 3, TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select, Spark Sport, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, MaxTV Go, TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium, Premier FOOTBALL, Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, Eurosport Player Romania, Eurosport Romania, StarHub TV+, 102 (HD) mio Stadium, Premier Sport, SportKlub 1 Slovenia, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, Supersport Grandstand, Viaplay Sweden, True Premier Football HD 1, True Premier Football HD 2, S Sport, S Sport+, Setanta Sports+, USA Network, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO

