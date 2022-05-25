Jurgen Klopp provided welcome positive news on Thiago while looking ahead to the meeting with Real Madrid, where he is aiming to “put it right” rather than revenge.

Here are five key things from the manager’s press conference just days out from the final:

‘Surprisingly good’ news on Thiago!

There was a real sense of doom surrounding Thiago‘s Achilles injury but Klopp has offered a significant update that will have you smiling, although still crossing your fingers.

“[There’s] a good chance,” Klopp said of Thiago‘s final chances.

“He will be training this afternoon, he did some stuff [individual] this morning – it was not planned he was doing the [outside] session with the players.

“In the moment, it looks like he can be part of [team] training tomorrow. That will be pretty helpful, obviously. We go from there.

“It’s surprisingly good. After the game, I was not positive but we got the news that night it didn’t look that bad.”

Three days to prove his fitness, fingers crossed!

The future of his players

Both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have offered statements regarding their futures on Wednesday, the former’s being significantly less cryptic.

And with a showpiece final just around the corner, Klopp was asked if the final had any bearing on contract talks or decisions.

“No. Not at all. We are in talks with all the players,” the manager said. “It’s just not the moment to talk about the results of these talks.

“Not one of them is sitting there and has no idea what we are planning, it is all clear.”

Time to put it right

While Salah has spoken of the desire for revenge against Real Madrid after the 2018 final, Klopp was more eager to use the phrase “put it right.”

“I don’t believe in revenge, but I understand it as well,” he said.

“I’m not sure it’s the right thing to do. I understand what Mo said, that he wants to put it right, I want to put it right.

“In Germany, we say ‘you always meet twice in life…’ That sounds more like a threat, it’s just behave better in the first moment because if you meet again you will get a reaction.

“It’s all fine between me, us and Real Madrid.”

A sea of red awaits

This is the third final of the season for Liverpool and they will again be greeted by a sea of red at the Stade de France, an atmosphere that Klopp is relishing.

“I had no idea how much I loved the Carabao Cup final until we played it. I loved every second of it, same with the FA Cup final.

“In this Champions League final, I really think the world is either white or red because there are some people who don’t like us too much, and some people don’t like Madrid too much!

“It gives you a massive boost [to have so many Liverpool fans].”

It’s going to be an impressive sight once more on Saturday!

‘We deserve this’

Klopp cut a proud figure as he heralded his side for navigating their way through the ‘group of death’ without a single blemish before getting the job done on the road in the knockout stages.

“We aren’t here in the final by any kind of magic. It’s not that we [think], ‘how did we get in a Champions League final?’ We deserve this as well,” Klopp said.

“My boys played a sensational group stage, first time I heard now, I didn’t know it, that an English side won all six games in a group stage.

“Absolutely exceptional in the Group of Death, we had hard moments – and while we talk about great European nights at Anfield, this year we saw knockout stages away and brought it home.

“It just shows we have different ways to win football games, not only one way.”