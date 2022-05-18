Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
What Liverpool need to happen on final day of Premier League title race

After 280 days and 37 matchdays each, a Premier League winner will be crowned on Sunday after Liverpool made sure to take it to the final day thanks to their win at Southampton.

Man City had long looked destined to seal the title with games to spare such was their advantage at the top of the table.

But with Liverpool dropping only six points from a possible 54 in 2022 and City dropping 11 from 51, Jurgen Klopp‘s side have reduced the gap to a single point ahead of Sunday’s final game.

The Reds meet Wolves while Man City host Aston Villa on Sunday, and with both games kicking off at 4pm (BST) it makes for a nerve-wracking conclusion to the season.

Klopp’s side need to hold up their end of the bargain while hoping for a favour from an old friend, but just what are the permutations for how the title is to be decided?

 

For Liverpool to win

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas celebrates after scoring the decisive goal in the penalty shoot-out during the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

We’ll look at this in the most simplistic of ways, rather than with crazy scoreline possibilities that could conjure up a playoff match between the two teams.

Liverpool have 89 points to their name, one behind City and an inferior goal difference (-6).

They can win the league if either of these events occur:

But it’s safe to say, option one looks Liverpool’s best chance and the onus is on them to at least ask the question of City by picking up three points against Wolves.

 

For Man City to win

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 9, 2022: Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (C) celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Brentford FC at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Man City have 90 points to their name and a superior goal difference (+6).

They are clearly in the driver’s seat and can wrap up the title with a:

In total this season, Man City have dropped points on nine occasions, compared to Liverpool’s 10, and the question is if they have another misstep in them when the pressure is on.

And we don’t have long to find out.

