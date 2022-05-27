It’s not new for Jurgen Klopp to have Bayern Munich rumours circling a member of his squad ahead of a huge game, but he has no concerns over Sadio Mane‘s focus.

It’s been a remarkable season for Mane for both club and country, having already secured a winner’s medal for the Africa Cup of Nations, Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

The Champions League final now awaits but the meeting against Real Madrid comes amid increasing rumours surrounding Mane’s future, with Bayern Munich heavily linked with making a move.

Mane has one year remaining on his deal at Anfield at the conclusion of the season and he has promised a “special” answer regarding his future after the final.

And fronting the press on the eve of the Champions League final, Klopp was asked about Mane, his headspace and his future, something the German has “no concerns” over.

“Sadio is in the shape of his life, in brilliant shape and joy to watch him in training and in the game,” Klopp told reporters.

“We ask of him a lot, football asks a lot of him this year – an incredibly long season.

“A lot of finals and for sure one of the most successful so far for him, and for us.

“The Bayern Munich rumours I couldn’t care less [about] in the moment, we are all fully focused on this game and Sadio is completely focused on this game.

“He knows exactly how important it is to him, to us and so no concerns, completely normal.

“It’s not the first time in my career that before decisive games in my career Bayern Munich rumours come up, I don’t know exactly what I did for that to happen.

“But no problem at all.

“This is the wrong moment to speak about that,” Klopp later added on Mane, being asked about the topic once more.

“Wherever Sadio will play next season, he will be a big player, definitely!”

You can read into Klopp’s comments, but all focus will be on the Champions League final on Saturday before futures are then settled as the curtains fall on a remarkable campaign.

And there is no doubt Mane will have a big part to play in Paris.