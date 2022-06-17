17 records Liverpool broke this season – including most goals scored!

Liverpool’s 2021/22 season was a dream, and while ending in disappointment it was a campaign that saw Jurgen Klopp‘s men set an incredible benchmark for themselves and others.

The Reds enjoyed a thrilling season, adding two trophies to the cabinet and coming agonisingly close to another two.

With a maximum 63 games played in 2021/22, Liverpool left no stone unturned in search of a historic season and along the way provided fans with moments and memories to cherish.

This squad continue to create the history they always longed for and there is still plenty of chapters in their book to write, and the latest chapter was an impressive one.

Here are 17 records this incredible Liverpool side broke this season, as a collective and as individuals.

– Before the 2021/22 season, no English team had ever reached the final of the European Cup, FA Cup, and League Cup Final in the same season.

– It made for the longest quadruple hunt by an English club, with Liverpool’s bid only ending on May 22.

– Liverpool’s tally of 148 goals in all competitions (63 games) is the most they’ve ever managed in a single campaign in club history.

– Klopp’s side ended the Premier League with their biggest ever lead over Everton, with 53 points. The Reds ended the campaign with 92 points, and the Toffees 39.

– Liverpool reached their seventh European final in the 21st century, meaning the Reds are the English team with the most continental finals in that time.

– Mohamed Salah became the first player to score on the opening day of the Premier League for five seasons in a row.

Watford (2017/18), West Ham (2018/19), Norwich (2019/20), Leeds (2020/21) and Norwich (2021/22).

– A tally of 46 victories in one season set a new club record, with the previous best return 43 in 2019/20.

– Sadio Mane surpassed Didier Drogba to become the highest-scoring African in the knockout stages of the Champions League with 15 goals.

– Liverpool are only the second side in the league’s history to see three players score 15 or more goals in a single season, after Man City in 2013/14: Mo Salah (23), Sadio Mane (16), Diogo Jota (15).

– Virgil van Dijk has never been on a losing side of a league game at Anfield for 64 games, the most for a single club of any player in Premier League history.

– Liverpool’s League Cup triumph took their trophy tally in the competition to 9, the most of any other club.

– The Reds notched their 2,000th top-flight against Newcastle in December, making them the first English team ever to reach that landmark, which came in their 4,227th match (1,047 draws and 1,180 defeats).

– A new club record of finding the net in 34 successive games in all competitions was set, beating the previous high of 31 from April 1957 to January 1958.

– The Reds scored at least twice for 18 matches in a row in across all competitions from September to December.

The first English team to achieve that feat having surpassed Sunderland‘s record of 17 set in 1927.

– Salah moved ahead of Steven Gerrard as the club’s all-time leading goalscorer in the Champions League, with 34.

– The first English club to win ALL six Champions League group games. They become the eighth team to achieve the feat in total.

– Liverpool recorded the outright longest unbeaten run under Klopp and the longest overall since Roy Evans was at the helm back in March 1996.

This came thanks to an unbeaten run of 25 games from Aston Villa in April to Atletico Madrid in November.

This team is something else, continually setting new benchmarks with the hunger for more.