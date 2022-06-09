With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain tipped to depart Liverpool in the summer transfer window, the prospect of a return to London has presented itself.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is one of six players whose contract is due to expire in 2023, and while talks are held with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita, he is expected to move on.

As his first-team opportunities dwindle, the 28-year-old has been made available for transfer, with the Times‘ Paul Joyce reporting that he is “allowed to leave.”

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will receive acceptable offers for the Englishman, of course, but he is unlikely to be short of interest.

Goal‘s Neil Jones claims that Oxlade-Chamberlain is already a target for West Ham, describing the east London club as being “among those keen.”

This comes with West Ham looking to bolster their ranks after a seventh-placed finish in the Premier League, with the Guardian‘s Jacob Steinberg reporting that David Moyes “wants to improve his attack.”

Jesse Lingard is a primary target while offers will be considered for Said Benrahma, though it is unclear where Oxlade-Chamberlain would fit into this.

Liverpool’s No. 15 is comfortable on either wing and in his natural midfield role, while he has even been trialled in the central attacking berth at times under Jurgen Klopp.

He is in obvious need of a move to reignite his career after falling behind at Anfield, and joining the Hammers could be a realistic option.

This is not least due to the prospect of returning to London, where he spent six years with Arsenal, and being closer to his home in Surrey.

No price tag has been reported for Oxlade-Chamberlain yet, but Liverpool would still seek to maximise his value having joined for £35 million back in 2017.

Newcastle have also been touted with an interest in a player who, despite his much-publicised injury issues, has been fully fit for 18 months now.