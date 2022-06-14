While Liverpool are yet to even release their next Nike away kit, a model working for online retailer ASOS has seemingly leaked the new third shirt for 2022/23.

The Reds officially unveiled their new home kit at the start of May, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side set to wear a basic red design at Anfield next season.

Follow-up designs for away games, along with an alternate third kit, will be released in the coming months, leading up to the start of the campaign on July 31.

But as is often the case, designs are leaked online in the buildup to their release – with Twitter user @fumlerrawk claiming to have spotted the away shirt during a photoshoot for the home range.

And now, a model working for ASOS has unwittingly leaked the new shirt to be worn as part of Liverpool’s third kit for the 2022/23 season.

In a now-deleted TikTok, which has already been shared on Twitter, the model joked about the difficulty in posing in Liverpool and Man United shirts as an Arsenal fan.

But in doing so, he appears to have leaked two new, as-yet-released shirts, including the next Man United home shirt, which has already been widely reported.

Liverpool are set to wear dark green as their third kit next season, accented by a slightly lighter green and a vivid red.

The official colourway is dark atomic teal/rio teal/siren red, with many of those colours already seen in the training and pre-match kits for the campaign just gone:

Though the model has since deleted his TikTok account, other profiles on social media confirm his work with ASOS, who have begun to stock football merchandise including Nike’s Liverpool shirts.

There is no confirmed release date for either the away kit or third kit for 2022/23 at this stage.