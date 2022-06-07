While a move this summer is highly unlikely, Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has been named as a “future target” for both Liverpool and title rivals Man City.

Saka has emerged as the leading light at Arsenal, stepping up from the academy and making 131 appearances already for the north London club.

The 20-year-old featured in every Premier League game this season, starting 36, ending the campaign with 11 goals and seven assists in the English top flight.

He is also an England regular whose versatility – most comfortable on the right or left wing, but also capable of playing at left-back or even central midfield – has made him key for club and country.

It is no surprise, then, that the two strongest clubs in England are monitoring Saka’s situation at Arsenal ahead of a possible move.

According to the Mail‘s Adrian Kajumba, Saka is a “future target” for both Liverpool and Man City, with the latter “stepping up their interest” in hope of beating the Reds to a deal.

However, “neither team is expected to move this summer,” with recruitment staff keeping an eye on the forward’s contract situation before any approach.

Saka has one year left on his deal at Arsenal, who have made an extension their priority, though they already hold an option to extend the contract by a further year to 2024.

But missing out on a Champions League spot to Tottenham will certainly complicate the situation as the Gunners hope to convince their No. 7 to stay for the long term.

Kajumba claims that “more immediate transfer priorities” at both Liverpool and Man City have made an immediate push for Saka “too costly,” though that is certainly debatable.

It can be argued that strengthening the forward line is now Liverpool’s most important task in the upcoming transfer window, with Divock Origi having already left and both Sadio Mane and Takumi Minamino expected to follow.

Replacing Mane, who wants to leave and is attracting bids from Bayern Munich, will be a priority, and Saka could be an ideal candidate in that respect.