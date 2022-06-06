Liverpool FC have confirmed that James Milner has signed a new contract, with the veteran midfielder reported to have agreed a one-year deal on reduced terms.

After reaching an agreement over the weekend, Milner has now put pen to paper on a one-year extension to his contract at Anfield.

It will keep him at Liverpool beyond his 37th birthday, having already spent longer with the Reds than he has any other club during his distinguished career as a senior professional.

“I’m very pleased to be staying for another season,” Milner told the club’s official website.

“I have never taken playing for this club for granted and I never will.”

Having taken in spells with Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Man City before his free transfer to Merseyside, Milner will now play into his 21st season in the Premier League.

This is a remarkable achievement, particularly given the demands of Jurgen Klopp‘s system, with the German making it clear that he wished to continue his association with the No. 7.

Milner made 39 appearances for Liverpool this season and could take up a similar role in his eighth campaign with the club, as an experienced squad player most often used off the bench.

With the Premier League to introduce the five sub rule from next season, his chances of regular minutes could increase significantly.

Furthermore, the move to tie Milner down for another 12 months relieves the concern over losing one of the most important figures in the dressing room.

Milner has formed a strong leadership group with captain Jordan Henderson, ably supported by the likes of Andy Robertson, Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

He has now won a grand slam of trophies with the club, adding the FA Cup and League Cup to the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup this season, but will be eager for more in 2022/23.