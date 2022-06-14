Darwin Nunez has expressed his excitement at making the move to Liverpool, and particularly the chance to feed off the “monsters” already assembled in attack.

Nunez has been officially unveiled as a Liverpool player following a big-money move from Benfica that could eventually break the club’s record.

The Reds have committed to pay up to £85 million for the Uruguayan, who becomes the summer’s second first-team signing at Anfield after Fabio Carvalho.

There has been a real sense of excitement around Nunez’s arrival, and that has been reflected in the striker’s words as he spoke to LFCTV upon the announcement of his transfer.

“Hugely excited. Like I said before, there are some top, top players here with great qualities,” he enthused.

“There is Firmino, who is a great player; and then Jota, who is another great striker; Luis Diaz, Salah.

“To play alongside these ‘monsters’ is going to be something really special for me, because as a kid you dream of going far.

“I dreamt of being able to play in Europe, but I didn’t expect to get as far as a great club like Liverpool.

“So, there’ll be a lot of competition between the forwards here, but it will be healthy competition.

“We’re all here to help each other out so everything goes well for everybody.”

For all players making the move to Anfield now, it presents an opportunity to work with one of the best managers in world football.

Klopp spoke with Nunez prior to his decision to join, and now the 22-year-old can look to improve by working under the German and alongside those “monsters” in attack.

“It’s great for any player that a manager can improve and polish you as a player, and I think that Klopp is going to help me hugely,” he continued.

“I think the players themselves – like Firmino and the other experienced players – are going to help me greatly too.

“It will be great that Klopp can show me lots more things.

“I’m still only 22 and I’ve got lots that I can still learn, and this is a brand-new experience for me.”

One of the most important factors in Nunez settling in quickly at Liverpool is taking in a full pre-season, which will see him start at Kirkby on July 4 before heading to the Far East and then to Austria.

It will be a crucial experience for the young forward, and he is certainly aware of that.

“I’m going to be here for many years and this has only just started for me,” he said.

“I’ll now try to get some rest and relaxation with my family, and then after that start to integrate into the group in pre-season training.

“And from then on, start a very long career. I think it’s all going to be very good.”