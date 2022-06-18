Elton John continued his farewell tour with its 230th show on Friday night, with the pop legend dedicating a song to Sir Kenny Dalglish at Anfield.

John is currently on a 321-date world tour that marks his final dates as a performer, taking in nine legs over five years due to various postponements including the pandemic.

On Friday, the 75-year-old musician stopped at Anfield, with Dalglish among those in attendance for a near two-and-a-half-hour set.

Though a Watford supporter, John clearly has a fond admiration for Liverpool as a city and a football club, and was greeted during his show by fans singing You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Towards the end of his set, John addressed Dalglish in the crowd and, according to the Liverpool Echo, told him: “Kenny I love you dearly, thank you for being an inspiration.”

He then dedicated ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’ to the Liverpool legend, before following that up with some of his biggest hits.

“This has been one of the greatest shows and greatest venues I’ve played in my career,” he told the crowd.

“I’ve played a lot of shows. When I was younger I even played at the Cavern.

“What a beautiful city, what a beautiful stadium, what a beautiful heart you have.”

Though there were a number of Everton shirts in the crowd, John took time to pay homage to the club whose home he found himself in, wishing them silverware in the future.

“I’ve had the best life. After next year this is it for me. How can I ever forget this night?” he said.

“I wish you love, life, happiness and a European f***ing Cup!”