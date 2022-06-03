With another season coming to a close for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, the same goes for Liverpool’s loan contingent, who all had varying degrees of success during their time away from the club.

The Reds have a wealth of talent in their academy ranks and littered throughout their senior squad, and their group of loanees was representative of just that throughout 2021/22.

It was a mixed bag with a number of loans ending prematurely, while others thrived as key figures in their respective sides.

But just how did Liverpool’s loanees fare throughout the year, let’s take a quick look.

Nat Phillips – Bournemouth

Appearances (on as sub): 18 (0)

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

A half-season loan made for a productive end of the campaign for the 25-year-old, who missed just one of Bournemouth‘s final 19 games of the season.

A role in the Cherries’ promotion, with eight clean sheets, will be another confidence booster and have clubs casting their eye his way in the transfer window.

Burnley are going to need a centre-back this summer and that could be a move that makes sense. But will they be prepared to pay Liverpool’s reported asking price of £15 million?!

Loan success (out of 10): 8

Neco Williams – Fulham

Appearances: 15 (0)

Goals: 2

Assists: 2

After joining Premier League-bound Fulham in January, it was a first for a consistent run at senior club level for Williams, quickly impressing Marco Silva and nailing a starting role.

Eyecatching goals and assists earned him glowing reviews, but he found himself out of the squad entirely for three of the Cottagers’ final four games of the season and it doesn’t look likely they will seek a permanent deal this summer.

Liverpool are said to want £15 million for the Welshman this summer, which seems ambitious.

Loan success: 6

Ben Woodburn – Hearts

Appearances: 17 (13)

Goals: 3

Assists: 1

Loans have not been particularly successful in the past for Woodburn, but his time in the Scottish Premiership was productive as he amassed 1,418 minutes – the most in his senior club career.

He faces an uncertain future with his Liverpool contract expiring this summer but he’s built the ideal foundations from which to build, with a bright future still ahead for the 22-year-old.

Hopefully a good level club picks him up, there’s certainly a player in there.

Loan success: 8

Sepp van den Berg – Preston

Appearances: 47 (3)

Goals: 2

Assists: 1

This was as close to a perfect loan spell as the Reds could have wished for, with Van den Berg proving himself at right-back and then earning a starting role in his favoured centre-back spot.

A consistent performer, the 20-year-old was impressive right the way through the season having missed just one of Preston’s 51 games in 2021/22.

Only 10 other outfielders played more in the Championship.

He is to return a much-improved player with confidence in abundance, and Van den Berg will hope to show just that during pre-season training.

Loan success: 10

Paul Glatzel – Tranmere

Appearances: 15 (6)

Goals: 6

Assists: 5

It was a mixed bag for Glatzel with injury curtailing his promising potential with the League Two side, but he did establish himself as a key player for Micky Mellon.

He scored his first goal in November, and the 21-year-old ended his spell with six goals and set up another five, earning him the Man of the Match award – having earned the title more times than any other Tranmere player.

Showed plenty of talent when fit and will be eager for another opportunity next season. Sadly, his contract at Liverpool is up so he’ll need to prove his fitness for a club to pick him up.

Loan success: 7

Rhys Williams – Swansea

Appearances: 5 (2)

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

A temporary switch to the Championship with Swansea looked a promising destination, but it ended up as an “eye-opener” for Williams who made just five starts before an early recall in January.

Manager Russell Martin readily turned to others in the defence and a horrible experience with racist abuse understandably saw Williams need to take a step back.

The hunger to play regular football is there and the club will need to be careful in their selection of another loan club.

Loan success: 4

Leighton Clarkson – Blackburn

Appearances: 4 (3)

Goals:

Assists:

Another player who had gained experience in the first team in 2020/21 made an early return to Kirkby in January, having been starved of opportunities with a side that had looked a serious playoff contender.

Just 328 minutes of Championship action came Clarkson’s way, he ended the season with three times that amount with Liverpool’s under-23s.

Loan success: 4

Jakub Ojrzynski – Caernarfon Town

Appearances: 32 (0)

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

A welcome challenge to test himself against senior professionals in Wales, the 19-year-old took it with both hands having established himself as the No. 1 from the off.

The young ‘keeper kept nine clean sheets and helped Caernarfon finish the season in fourth place in the Welsh Premier League, also helping to guide his side to next season’s Scottish Challenge Cup.

Loan success: 8

Vitezslav Jaros – Notts County

Appearances: 15 (0)

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

After finishing one hugely successful loan spell with St. Patrick’s Athletic, it was to the National League for Vitezslav Jaros in January.

He would miss only eight of the final 23 games for Notts County and left an impression with his ability between the sticks.

Loan success: 7

Ben Davies – Sheffield United

Appearances: 21 (1)

Goals: 1

Assists: 0

What started as a consistent run in the side for Ben Davies, with 14 starts in the Blades’ first 19 league games, ended with a run in and out of the side.

A late winner off the bench against Blackburn was his star moment but as Sheffield United made their promotion push he remained on the bench in the last four games and in the semi-final play-offs.

Loan success: 6

Sheyi Ojo – Millwall

Appearances: 13 (6)

Goals: 1

Assists: 2

A consistent start made for 16 appearances in the first 20 matches he was present for before injury struck after the turn of the year to all but end his loan stint, with only a further 23 minutes to come.

With only one goal and two assists, Ojo struggled to impact the scoreboard but in what was his seventh loan spell in his 10 years at the club, he needs security in his career.

Another who is out of contract this summer.

Loan success: 6

Jake Cain – Newport County

Appearances: 19 (9)

Goals: 0

Assists: 2

The first taste of regular senior football turned out to be a productive season for Jake Cain, having first needed to adjust to his surroundings before becoming a regular for Newport.

James Rowberry’s arrival as manager transformed the 20-year-old’s fortunes as he was shown faith in midfield, growing into a more well-rounded player thanks to his experiences.

Loan success: 8

Adam Lewis – Livingston

Appearances: 10 (4)

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

The left-back saw a foot injury disrupt much of his season, coming at a time when he was first trying to earn his place in the side and then having a domino effect on his campaign.

Just 774 minutes of action came the way of the 22-year-old as a result, but despite that, he was still trusted to start in the Scottish Premiership relegation battle against Dundee.

Loan success: 6

Luis Longstaff – Queen’s Park

Appearances: 11 (20)

Goals: 4

Assists: 3

Utilised more as an option off the bench, Luis Longstaff seized his chances in Scotland in a season that saw Queen’s Park earn promotion to the Scottish Championship.

While he would not have a role to play in the playoffs, Longstaff made sure that they at least had the opportunity to be there with four goals and three assists.

His first loan spell will certainly leave him hungry for more.

Loan success: 8

Anderson Arroyo – Mirandes

Appearances: 37 (5)

Goals: 0

Assists: 1

A player subject to the cycle of loan spells having not received a work permit, Anderson Arroyo thrived in La Liga 2, missing only three games all season.

A versatile option across the backline, Arroyo found himself with his most consistent period of senior football at the age of 22.

Loan success: 9

Liam Hughes – Stalybridge Celtic

Appearances: 10 (0)

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

The 20-year-old made the switch in January and was handed opportunities in the Northern Premier League, another experiencing a senior environment for the first time.

Loan success: 7