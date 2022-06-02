Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - Wednesday, August 14, 2019: Liverpool's James Milner bites his winners' medal as he celebrates after winning the Super Cup during the UEFA Super Cup match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Besiktas Park. Liverpool won 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
James Milner awarded MBE for services to football and charity

James Milner has been awarded an MBE for his services to football and charity.

The announcement came on Wednesday night that Liverpool’s vice-captain was part of the Queen’s birthday honours, a year after Jordan Henderson received the same recognition.

Milner was recognised for his services to football, which began as a senior professional in 2002 and has since seen him go on to represent six different clubs for a total of 812 appearances.

The 36-year-old also has 61 international caps for England and a list of silverware that includes the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, Super Cup and Club World Cup.

But his efforts on the pitch are also matched with his services off it, as his charity work is rightly recognised.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 27, 2022: Liverpool's James Milner celebrates after the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. Liverpool won 11-10 on penalties after a goal-less draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

He set up the James Milner Foundation (JMF) to help promote healthy recreation for young people in the UK, also providing financial assistance to young people in need of support with health and education.

The JMF also uses funds raised to help national charities such as Bloodwise, MNDA, NSPCC and Help for Heroes, with annual balls raising valuable funds – in 2019, over £1 million was raised.

Milner follows Henderson in receiving an MBE from the current Liverpool squad, with ex-Reds Steven Gerrard, Gary McAllister, Ray Clemence, Ian Callaghan and John Barnes having all previously been awarded the same honour.

An MBE stands for Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, it is the third highest-ranking Order of the British Empire award behind CBE and then OBE.

