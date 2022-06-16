Liverpool have agreed a deal worth up to £6.5 million for Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay, who is now set to finalise his move within the next week.

Ramsay has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in Scotland after cementing himself as a first-choice starter at Pittodrie.

The 18-year-old scored once and assisted nine goals in 33 appearances for Aberdeen last season, attracting interest from a number of clubs in both England and Europe.

But Liverpool have long led the pursuit and, according to the Merseyside press gang, have now agreed a deal with Aberdeen.

The Times‘ Paul Joyce is among those to report the news, with the Reds to pay an initial £4 million for the teenager, and up to £2.5 million in add-ons.

BBC Sport Scotland reporter Tyrone Smith claims, however, that the deal is £4.5 million with £3 million in add-ons, and includes a 20 percent sell-on clause.

He is now set to undergo a medical at the AXA Training Centre, and is reportedly due to sign a five-year contract which will tie him down to 2027.

Ramsay is expected to become Liverpool’s third and final signing of the summer.

Earlier this week, the club confirmed the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica, while Fabio Carvalho has completed his long-awaited switch from Fulham.

The Mirror‘s David Maddock adds that Ramsay will join the first team for pre-season, and “at this stage the manager is not considering sending him immediately back out on loan.”

Liverpool are set to reconvene for pre-season training on July 4, and the youngster is likely to be one of the first names to report back, having enjoyed a long break over the summer.

Ramsay’s arrival could have an impact on the future of Neco Williams, who is valued at £15 million and attracting interest from Fulham and Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, there is a chance academy right-back Conor Bradley is now sent out on loan, with Bolton linked.