Liverpool have confirmed their second loan deal in two days, as 19-year-old academy goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski has returned to his native Poland.

On Tuesday, the club announced that right-back Conor Bradley would be spending the campaign with Bolton.

It was the first of many temporary deals Liverpool are expected to sanction this summer, and hours later they have followed it up with another confirmation.

Ojrzynski has joined Polish side Radomiak Radom on a season-long deal, having already linked up with the club for pre-season training earlier this month.

Radomiak finished seventh in the 18-team Ekstraklasa last term, and are managed by former Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Mariusz Lewandowski, with the squad largely comprised of Polish, Brazilian and Portuguese players.

It remains to be seen whether Ojrzynski, who spent the previous season on loan with Caernarfon Town in the Cymru Premier, will take up first-choice duties.

But he can now look ahead to a campaign that kicks off against his own father, manager Leszek Ojrzynski, with Radomiak taking on Korona Kielce in a friendly on Wednesday.

If Ojrzynski is able to establish himself as No. 1 in Radom, it could prove a vital experience for a player who is highly regarded within Liverpool’s academy.

The chances of a breakthrough at Anfield, however, seem slim, with Alisson currently backed up by Caoimhin Kelleher and veteran Adrian, while Marcelo Pitaluga, the 19-year-old Brazilian, is next in line.

Harvey Davies and Fabian Mrozek, both 18, are also looking to challenge in the future, while Vitezslav Jaros, 20 and Liam Hughes, 20, are still on the books.

Good luck, Jakub!