Liverpool could be set for a big further profit on former striker Taiwo Awoniyi, a year after selling him to Union Berlin, as Premier League clubs circle.

Awoniyi joined the Reds from the Imperial Soccer Academy in Nigeria in 2015, but never made an appearance for the club at any level.

Due to work permit issues, along with a badly timed injury, the striker was unable to even feature in any friendlies, instead spending six years on loan at various clubs.

His seventh and final loan came at Union Berlin, who were sufficiently impressed to agree a £6.5 million transfer the following summer.

The 24-year-old produced an outstanding season in Berlin, netting 20 goals in 43 games including 15 in the Bundesliga, with only five players scoring more in the German top flight.

That has attracted interest from a host of clubs, with the Guardian‘s Will Unwin among those to report that newly promoted Nottingham Forest are in talks over a deal.

Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, who broke the news of Sadio Mane‘s impending switch to Bayern Munich, has described Awoniyi as “keen to leave” as he “wants to join a club in the Premier League.”

News #Awoniyi: He’s keen to leave Union Berlin in summer. He wants to join a club in the Premier League. Nottingham is (next to Niakhaté) highly interested. Talks took place. For a move to #NFFC he can use a release clause of around €20m! Several clubs interested. @SkySportDE ?? — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 17, 2022

There are sides elsewhere in Europe who are also interested in the Nigeria international, while Unwin adds that Forest are not the only club in England weighing up a move.

Awoniyi has a release clause in his contract with Union worth around £17 million, with Liverpool holding a 10 percent sell-on clause for any future deal.

The Reds already made a £6.1 million profit when they sold Awoniyi last summer, but if he were to move to another club a year on they would also be due another seven-figure payday.

Unwin claims that the sell-on clause obliges Liverpool to 10 percent of any transfer fee, which would mean £1.7 million if Forest, for example, were to trigger his exit.

But it is often the case that clubs instead agree a percentage of any future profit for the buying club, which would instead see £1.05 million paid to the Reds.

Awoniyi is not the only ex-player Liverpool could profit from this summer, either, with Ki-Jana Hoever courting interest from PSV Eindhoven.

Wolves would be required to fulfil a 15 percent sell-on clause if they were to sell Hoever to the Eredivisie side.