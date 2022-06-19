Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain got engaged to girlfriend Perrie Edwards and Harvey Elliott pulled pints at Carragher’s in New York City during Liverpool’s post-season.

The Reds are currently on their post-season break, with the majority taking in holidays abroad ahead of the return to training at the AXA Training Centre on July 4.

It has proved to be a momentous one for Oxlade-Chamberlain, with Little Mix singer Edwards revealing the news of their engagement on Saturday.

Oxlade-Chamberlain endured a tough end to the last campaign, rarely making it onto the pitch for Liverpool, and faces a decisive summer as he weighs up options in the transfer market.

Meanwhile, Elliott has been spending his break in the United States with his family, including a trip to Boston – the home of Fenway Sports Group – to take in a Celtics game.

Harvey Elliott got the courtside treatment from the Boston Celtics today ?? pic.twitter.com/ZaqXzWLamy — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) June 17, 2022

The young midfielder was given courtside treatment and swapped shirts with Boston Celtics player Aaron Nesmith ahead of their 103-90 defeat to the Golden State Warriors to lose the NBA Finals.

Elliott is now in New York City, with Carragher’s Bar & Boot Room sharing a series of photos of the 19-year-old on Saturday, including one of him behind the bar pulling pints.

Ibrahima Konate saw his time in Greece cut short as he received a late call-up to the France national team, but the centre-back has since embarked on another holiday.

Naby Keita posted photos from a private jet as he spends time back in his native Guinea.

Curtis Jones has been in Marbella with girlfriend Saffie Khan, with the Spanish city proving a popular one among Liverpool players in recent years.

It has been a spiritual break for Roberto Firmino as he attends and speaks at a number of religious festivals back in Brazil, signing shirts for worship leader Mateus Brito and friends.

The striker also visited restaurant Cisne Branco near his hometown of Maceio, posing for photos with staff.

For Mohamed Salah, the grinds never stops, as he worked out in the gym while back in Egypt this week.

It is now just over two weeks until the Liverpool squad are due to report back for pre-season training, with this time away a vital one ahead of another ridiculous packed campaign.

There will be few breaks in the season ahead – except for those not headed to the winter World Cup – and therefore getting this rest in could be key to another successful run in 2022/23.