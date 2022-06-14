Liverpool will return to Austria this pre-season for their annual training camp, with two fixtures to be lined up during their time on the continent.

Such is the limited time between seasons, the Reds will be back preparing for 2022/23 in less than a month, with pre-season to start on July 4.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side will then make the trip to the Far East soon after, with friendlies against Man United (Bangkok) and Crystal Palace (Singapore) scheduled for July 12 and 15 respectively.

And they will then head to Austria for a training camp, according to the Times‘ Paul Joyce. It’s a destination they are no strangers to, having ventured that way in the last two summers also.

Liverpool’s squad spent their time in the picturesque Austrian town of Saalfelden, with three friendlies last summer before they ventured to France.

This summer, Liverpool have games planned against RB Leipzig and Salzburg during their time in Austria, which will be played before their return to England to meet Man City in the Community Shield on July 30.

Pre-season 2022 Man United – Bangkok, July 12

– Bangkok, July 12 Crystal Palace – Singapore, July 15

– Singapore, July 15 RB Leipzig – Austria, TBC

– Austria, TBC Salzburg – Austria, TBC

– Austria, TBC Man City – Community Shield, King Power, July 30

RB Leipzig and Salzburg are no strangers to Liverpool, having met in the Champions League in recent seasons.

And the Austrian side was also part of the Reds’ pre-season preparations in 2020.

The schedule will tick a number of boxes for Klopp as he looks to get his side up and running, with pre-season to only last less than five weeks due to the early start of the Premier League season.

It involves plenty of travel and with a number of new faces to join the squad this summer, it will prove an invaluable time for the team to all get on the same page ahead of another season.