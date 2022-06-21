Loris Karius was one of seven players named on Liverpool’s release list at the end of the season, ending his six-year spell with the club, which was full of plenty of “ups and downs.”

Karius has not featured for Liverpool since the 2018 Champions League final, with his time since spent on loan at Besiktas, Union Berlin and as part of the training group at Kirkby.

It’s been a tumultuous few years for the 28-year-old having struggled to find a permanent home to reestablish himself and find regular first-team action.

Last season, he was a member of Liverpool’s goalkeeper contingent to train at Kirkby but took a lowly place in the pecking order behind the likes of Alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian and Marcelo Pitaluga.

And with his contract having come to an end at Anfield, it’s time to find a club that sees him “feel really good about my club and the people around it.”

But as for his time with Liverpool, Karius has taken a pragmatic view on his experiences and how he has since developed as a person and a professional.

“There were ups and downs. It’s part of the game, that’s football, but I’ve developed as a person,” Karius told Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg.

“The level at which we worked every day and the professionalism that everyone exemplifies was unique.

“I have that I’ve never experienced it before and that’s why we’ve celebrated a lot of successes there.

“I’ll take my determination and this determination with me to my next job.”

Where the next job will be is still unknown, with Karius willing to return to Germany or move abroad once more so long as he receives a “good feeling” with any match.

“I’m free and I can make my own decisions,” he said. “This is a new situation that I’m looking forward to. A new challenge is coming up, but that’s always a good thing. I’m ready, mentally and physically .”

It’s an important decision to make and after just 49 appearances after six years on Liverpool’s books, Karius is more than deserving of an opportunity to carve out a successful career once more.