Liverpool are bringing in a new generation of talent and, though it may be difficult to read, the still-active Luis Suarez was Calvin Ramsay’s favourite growing up.

For many Liverpool supporters, it still feels very recent that Suarez was tearing it up at Anfield and on the road in a red shirt.

The Uruguay striker spent three years on Merseyside between 2011 and 2014, scoring 82 goals and laying on 46 assists in 133 games for the club, including a ridiculous 31 goals and 19 assists in 37 appearances in his final campaign.

Since leaving Liverpool in 2014, Suarez enjoyed six years with Barcelona before making the successful switch to Atletico Madrid, where he is due to leave this summer as a free agent.

Still only 35, it is mind-boggling to consider the former Reds No. 7 as an influence on young players now making their way to the club.

But that is the case for not only fellow Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez, but also Scottish right-back Ramsay, who revealed in his arrival interview that Suarez was one of his favourites as a child.

“I know I’m a defender, but I quite liked Luis Suarez when he was here,” Ramsay, who was only 10 during the 2013/14 season, told LFCTV.

“I thought he was brilliant. I’d say he was a big one.

“Obviously Steven Gerrard as well, he’s a legend here. Hopefully I can go on and make my mark as well!”

It was Ramsay’s father, Graham, who first introduced the youngster to Liverpool, taking him to see a game as a two-year-old, which sparked a lifelong connection.

Though he has previously pledged his allegiance to Aberdeen, it is no surprise that upon swapping Pittrodie for Anfield the right-back has claimed himself a Reds fan.

“Obviously I support Liverpool,” he said.

“I was here when I was young and can remember it well. Obviously, my dad showed some photos which I don’t really want to be seeing!

“But it’s a massive club, it’s an unbelievable feeling to be here and I’m ready to get started.”