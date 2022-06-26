Takumi Minamino‘s departure from Liverpool is imminent and Monaco manager Philippe Clement has gushed about his new signing, which has yet to be confirmed by either club.

With the 27-year-old eager for sustained game time having largely been on the periphery of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad since arriving at Anfield, a summer move was long expected.

Minamino was not short on potential suitors but it is Ligue 1’s Monaco that have struck a deal with Liverpool, with the Reds to receive an initial £12.8 million fee with a further £2.57m in add-ons.

The deal, worth up to £15.4m, has yet to be confirmed by the two clubs but is imminent once all the formalities between Minamino and Monaco are completed.

And Monaco manager, Clement, has already spoken of his delight at landing the Japan international as he all but confirmed the transfer following his side’s friendly against Cercle Bruges on Saturday.

“I’m very happy, I’ve known him for a long time,” Clement said of Minamino, as quoted by RMC Sport.

“He was very high on our list. Everyone here is convinced that he has the qualities to bring something to the team.

“He already has experience and has done a lot of good things at Salzburg, in a style close to ours, just like at Liverpool where there is a lot of competition. That’s why this is an opportunity.”

It’s words that Minamino will be delighted to hear as he swaps the Premier League for Ligue 1 after two and a half years with Liverpool, where he amassed 55 appearances and 14 goals.

The 27-year-old is to join a Monaco side that finished third in Ligue 1 last season and will be competing for a spot alongside the likes of Wissam Ben Yedder and Kevin Volland.

He is to be the latest Red to depart the club this summer, following in Sadio Mane‘s footsteps after his £35.1m move to Bayern Munich, while Neco Williams is also set to find a new permanent home.