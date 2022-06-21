Liverpool have agreed a deal with Monaco for the sale of Takumi Minamino, with the forward to leave after two-and-a-half years at Anfield.

The 27-year-old has been on the fringes of Jurgen Klopp’s side since arriving in January 2020 but has played a crucial squad role in that time.

His influence in the League Cup and FA Cup last season was crucial to the respective triumphs, and Klopp even lambasted that it was a “crime” he hadn’t been utilised more.

But with game time not forthcoming at Liverpool, a transfer had long been expected for Minamino and he was not short on suitors for this summer.

There was interest from the Premier League and Ligue 1 and it is Monaco who have reached an agreement with Liverpool in a deal worth up to £15.4 million.

According to the Athletic‘s David Ornstein, Liverpool are to receive a guaranteed fee of £12.87m (€15m), with a further £2.57m (€3m) in add-ons.

It’s a fee that sees a return on the Reds’ initial outlay for Minamino, with £7.5m having been enough to take the Japan international from Salzburg.

The 27-year-old has agreed personal terms with Monaco but must still pass his medical, which is yet to take place as he currently remains in Japan following the end of his season.

Minamino has featured 55 times for Liverpool since his move, scoring 14 goals in that time but recently voiced his desire to play a meaningful role for his team on a consistent basis.

“I want to do my best to be a player who can produce results in important games,” he said.