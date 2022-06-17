Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Sadio Mane has involved two rejected bids to date and now the two clubs are set for face-to-face talks to get the transfer over the line.

The 30-year-old swiftly showed a desire to seek out a new adventure at the conclusion of the season, with talks for a new deal at Liverpool put to one side.

Bayern Munich emerged as the frontrunner almost immediately, looking to bolster their attack at a time when they are expected to bid farewell to their talisman Robert Lewandowski.

The German side have submitted two bids, one that was described as “laughable” thanks to ridiculous add-ons in a package worth £30 million, which would require Mane to win three Ballon d’Or awards in a row.

It was an example of Bayern’s lowballing while they also seek the highest possible fee for 33-year-old Lewandowski, but now the two clubs are looking to get on the same page.

According to the Times‘ Paul Joyce and the Mirror‘s David Maddock, a delegation from Bayern are now heading for face-to-face talks with Liverpool on Friday.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is the man leading negotiations and he will need to get closer to a fee of £42.5 million for the Reds to entertain any talks.

And while no third bid has reportedly been submitted, the expectation is that Bayern are finally ready to structure a deal that is closer to the valuation Liverpool have outlined, having previously been told not to travel.

Earlier reports suggested a third bid is to be in the region of £35 million, with £4.31m of that figure related to add-ons.

A three-year contract has already been drawn up for Mane, with suggestions that it could be worth up to £360,000 a week, significantly higher than hie earning capacity at Anfield.

Talks are expected throughout Friday and the sense is that an agreement will not be too far away with the Reds accepting Mane’s wishes, Bayern just needs to be more realistic with their offer.