With Sadio Mane‘s move to Bayern Munich now official, This Is Anfield looks back on his 10 greatest moments in a Liverpool shirt.

“True club legend” was just one of the compliments Jurgen Klopp gave Mane after his move to Bayern was confirmed, and he’s not wrong.

After six remarkable years, the Senegal star joins Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and will no doubt go down as a Liverpool icon.

Mane has established himself as a modern-day Liverpool great, giving fans some memories they will simply never forget.

Here, we count down the No. 10’s best Liverpool moments in photos.

10. A century of Premier League goals

On October 17, 2021, Mane became the third African player to score 100 times in the Premier League and only the third player to do so in the division without any penalties.

He reached the landmark in a 5-0 thrashing of Watford at Vicarage Road, with strike partner Mohamed Salah creating it with a sublime pass.

9. A Wembley brace

In his final season, it was Mane who fired Liverpool into the FA Cup final – where they’d go on to beat Chelsea – with a special Wembley double against Man City.

The first of his goals was trademark Sadio, as he pressed from the front to force City goalkeeper Zack Steffen into an error.

The second was a gorgeous volley after Thiago‘s chipped assist.

8. Club World Cup glory

Mane capped off a year which saw him help Liverpool to their sixth European Cup by lifting the Club World Cup trophy in Doha.

It was Mane who set up the winner for Liverpool in the final, as he ran in behind the Flamengo defence and delivered the perfect pass to Roberto Firmino.

7. Pandemonium at Villa Park

Many Liverpool fans will remember this as the moment they knew the Reds would go on to win the title in 2019/20.

After Andy Robertson‘s 87th-minute equaliser at Villa Park, Mane popped up with a stunning header four minutes into stoppage time to secure all three points for Liverpool.

Limbs.

6. Debut delight

This really was a sign of things to come. Mane introduced himself to the Liverpool faithful with the most incredible goal on his debut against Arsenal in 2016.

After running onto a hopeful pass from Adam Lallana, Mane brushed off several Arsenal defenders before firing into the top corner on his left foot.

His celebration? A Jurgen Klopp piggyback. Iconic.

5. One, two, three in Porto

This was Mane at the peak of his powers.

His one and only hat-trick for the club came as the Reds put five past Porto in the Champions League group stage in 2018.

His first was a strike that squeezed through a helpless Jose Sa, his second a rebound from a Firmino effort. He saved the best for last with a thunder strike from the edge of the box.

Some performance.

4. Bayern brilliance

A goal that some will argue was Mane’s best came against the team he ended up leaving for.

The winger collected a sumptuous Virgil van Dijk pass over the top of the Bayern defence before turning Manuel Neuer inside out and chipping home. Simply unplayable.

3. Derby drama

Merry Christmas, Everton.

Mane delivered one of the most memorable Merseyside derby goals in history in his first season with the club.

In a game that looked destined to end goalless, Mane pounced on a Daniel Sturridge shot that had deflected off the post in stoppage time, securing all three points at Goodison.

2. Premier League glory

The moment Liverpool had been waiting for. In 2019/20, Mane played a key role in Liverpool’s first league title in 20 years.

He ended the league campaign with 18 goals and seven assists. A crying shame that the Anfield faithful could not thank him for his efforts in person.

1. A Champions League dream come true

The Champions League was the trophy Mane always said he dreamed of lifting one day. When he finally managed it in Madrid, it really did mean the world to him.

A second European Cup with the Reds in 2022 would have been the perfect way to sign off, but Mane’s Liverpool legacy was already firmly in place.

You’ll be missed, Sadio.