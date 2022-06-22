Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Sadio Mane’s 10 best Liverpool moments in photos – Arsenal stunner to Anfield title

With Sadio Mane‘s move to Bayern Munich now official, This Is Anfield looks back on his 10 greatest moments in a Liverpool shirt.

“True club legend” was just one of the compliments Jurgen Klopp gave Mane after his move to Bayern was confirmed, and he’s not wrong.

After six remarkable years, the Senegal star joins Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and will no doubt go down as a Liverpool icon.

Mane has established himself as a modern-day Liverpool great, giving fans some memories they will simply never forget.

Here, we count down the No. 10’s best Liverpool moments in photos.

10. A century of Premier League goals

WATFORDF, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 16, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

On October 17, 2021, Mane became the third African player to score 100 times in the Premier League and only the third player to do so in the division without any penalties.

He reached the landmark in a 5-0 thrashing of Watford at Vicarage Road, with strike partner Mohamed Salah creating it with a sublime pass.

9. A Wembley brace

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 16, 2022: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Cup Semi-Final game between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

In his final season, it was Mane who fired Liverpool into the FA Cup final – where they’d go on to beat Chelsea – with a special Wembley double against Man City.

The first of his goals was trademark Sadio, as he pressed from the front to force City goalkeeper Zack Steffen into an error.

The second was a gorgeous volley after Thiago‘s chipped assist.

8. Club World Cup glory

DOHA, QATAR - Saturday, December 21, 2019: Liverpool's Sadio Mané lifts FIFA Club World Cup trophy after the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between CR Flamengo and Liverpool FC at the Khalifa Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Mane capped off a year which saw him help Liverpool to their sixth European Cup by lifting the Club World Cup trophy in Doha.

It was Mane who set up the winner for Liverpool in the final, as he ran in behind the Flamengo defence and delivered the perfect pass to Roberto Firmino.

7. Pandemonium at Villa Park

Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. PA Photo. Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Many Liverpool fans will remember this as the moment they knew the Reds would go on to win the title in 2019/20.

After Andy Robertson‘s 87th-minute equaliser at Villa Park, Mane popped up with a stunning header four minutes into stoppage time to secure all three points for Liverpool.

Limbs.

6. Debut delight

Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring his sides fourth goal with Jurgen Klopp during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date August 14th, 2016 Pic David Klein/Sportimage via PA Images

This really was a sign of things to come. Mane introduced himself to the Liverpool faithful with the most incredible goal on his debut against Arsenal in 2016.

After running onto a hopeful pass from Adam Lallana, Mane brushed off several Arsenal defenders before firing into the top corner on his left foot.

His celebration? A Jurgen Klopp piggyback. Iconic.

5. One, two, three in Porto

PORTO, PORTUGAL - Wednesday, February 14, 2018: Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring the first goal with team-mates Andy Robertson and Georginio Wijnaldum during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st leg match between FC Porto and Liverpool FC on Valentine's Day at the Estádio do Dragão. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

This was Mane at the peak of his powers.

His one and only hat-trick for the club came as the Reds put five past Porto in the Champions League group stage in 2018.

His first was a strike that squeezed through a helpless Jose Sa, his second a rebound from a Firmino effort. He saved the best for last with a thunder strike from the edge of the box.

Some performance.

4. Bayern brilliance

MUNICH, GERMANY - Wednesday, March 13, 2019: Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring the third goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg match between FC Bayern M¸nchen and Liverpool FC at the Allianz Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A goal that some will argue was Mane’s best came against the team he ended up leaving for.

The winger collected a sumptuous Virgil van Dijk pass over the top of the Bayern defence before turning Manuel Neuer inside out and chipping home. Simply unplayable.

3. Derby drama

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, December 19, 2016: Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring the winning goal against Everton in injury time during the FA Premier League match, the 227th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Merry Christmas, Everton.

Mane delivered one of the most memorable Merseyside derby goals in history in his first season with the club.

In a game that looked destined to end goalless, Mane pounced on a Daniel Sturridge shot that had deflected off the post in stoppage time, securing all three points at Goodison.

2. Premier League glory

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s Sadio Mané lifts the Premier League trophy during the presentation as the Reds are crowned Champions after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The moment Liverpool had been waiting for. In 2019/20, Mane played a key role in Liverpool’s first league title in 20 years.

He ended the league campaign with 18 goals and seven assists. A crying shame that the Anfield faithful could not thank him for his efforts in person.

1. A Champions League dream come true

MADRID, SPAIN - SATURDAY, JUNE 1, 2019: Liverpool's Sadio Mane lifts the trophy after the UEFA Champions League Final match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. Liverpool won 2-0 to win their sixth European Cup. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Champions League was the trophy Mane always said he dreamed of lifting one day. When he finally managed it in Madrid, it really did mean the world to him.

A second European Cup with the Reds in 2022 would have been the perfect way to sign off, but Mane’s Liverpool legacy was already firmly in place.

You’ll be missed, Sadio.

