LFC’s former players association ‘Forever Reds’ is pledging £150,000 to help save Zoe’s Place.

The Club has been exploring ways it can help since the recent news about the uncertain future of Zoe’s Place in Liverpool, which provides respite, end of life and palliative care for babies, infants and children across Merseyside and the North West.

The donation will support the ongoing city-wide campaign to try and raise enough money to build a new hospice for the charity and enable it to carry on its vital work.

The support from Forever Reds has been made possible thanks to monies raised by LFC and its supporters at annual fundraising events, such as the Forever Reds Golf Day, Christmas Lunch and LFC Foundation Legends game.

Chairman of Forever Reds, John Aldridge, said: “When we heard the news about Zoe’s Place, we wanted to do our bit and support with vital funds.

“I visited the hospice last year as part of our previous donation to the charity and seeing first-hand the work they do was incredible and very emotional.

“We hope this donation can help make a difference and that the ongoing campaign will reach its target and enable this fantastic charity to continue its great work supporting local families.

“Thank you to everyone who has donated to Forever Reds whether that’s attending one of our events or the annual LFC Foundation’s Legends game.

“It means a lot to put this money back into our local community.”

Johnathan Bamber, LFC’s chief legal officer and exec sponsor of Forever Reds, added: “It’s heartbreaking to hear about the uncertainty of Zoe’s Place’s future in Merseyside.

“We really wanted to do something on behalf of the club and this donation from the Forever Reds charitable events will hopefully make a difference to the campaign.”

Gina Earnshaw, Senior Corporate and Major Donor Fundraiser said: “We are so grateful for the support from Forever Reds. These types of donations will help us to secure a future in Liverpool.

“We still have a long way to go to reach our target. But this type of support gives us the hope that we will get there.”

To find out more about Zoe’s Place head to https://www.zoes-place.org.uk/liverpool/ and to support their campaign to find a new home click here.

Forever Reds was created by the Club to ensure former players always feel part of the LFC family.

Whether that is by providing them with support like the late great Ron Yeats, or involving them in important work in the community or coming together to raise money for local charitable causes.

Find out about Forever Reds next fundraising event here.