After six trophy-laden years at Liverpool, Sadio Mane‘s time at Anfield has come to an end after completing a £35.1 million move to Bayern Munich.

As the first significant signing of Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool tenure, Mane symbolises the start of the epic journey that has since followed since the summer of 2016.

The 30-year-old has been at the heart of the Reds’ success and has shown tremendous levels of versatility having started on the right-wing before moving to the left, and then to a central role.

His pace, power, trickery and smile lit up Anfield from the off and he quickly became a fan favourite who has lifted every trophy on offer for Liverpool in his six years at the club.

But having only had a year remaining on his contract, Mane sought a new adventure and opted for Bayern Munich as his destination of choice.

And while negotiations saw the German side try and come to the table with offers significantly below Liverpool’s valuation of their star man, a deal was finally agreed for an initial £27.5 million, with £7.6 million in add-ons.

The two clubs have now confirmed the transfer following Mane’s successful medical, with the forward signing a three-year contract with the German champions.

Julian Nagelsmann knows first-hand the threat the Senegalese can pose to the opposition, having been on the other side of his talent against Liverpool over the years.

Mane’s departure is one that comes with some semblance of melancholy for what he has done for the club since joining from Southampton and going on to make 269 appearances with a return of 120 goals.

In that time, he won all there was to win and leaves Anfield a legend and with Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup triumphs to his name.

It may not be long until paths cross again with Liverpool and Bayern Munich both to be in the mix for the Champions League crown next season.

Thank you and all the best, Sadio!