Thiago has played alongside his fair share of legends in the world of football, and after two seasons with Liverpool considers Jordan Henderson as “one of the best.”

Liverpool’s skipper has experienced a rollercoaster of a career at Anfield, with questions over his ability making way for lofty expectations regarding his role as club captain.

But Henderson has responded to his critics time and time again and now sits 22nd in Liverpool’s list of top appearance makers with 449, not to mention having seven honours to his name.

Henderson is well-respected and admired by Jurgen Klopp and his teammates, including Thiago, who has now shared the pitch with the 32-year-old on 41 occasions.

And it’s led to high praise from the Spaniard, who has not been short of world-class teammates while with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Spain.

That includes the likes of Andres Iniesta, Xavi, Sergio Busquets, Toni Kroos, and Xabi Alonso.

Henderson, though, is “one of the best” Thiago has played alongside, words Liverpool’s No. 6 shared as part of a new documentary entitled ‘Jordan Henderson is Never Done‘.

“He is one of the best players, and midfield players, I’ve ever played with in my life,” Thiago said.

“So, I’m proud to be part of his team, just happy to play alongside him.

“I think Jordan has great character that teaches us that nothing is guaranteed, that we have to fight for everything and have to give our best as possible.

“He’s a player that from the moment you arrive, he helps you get settled, helps you feel at home. And then on the field, he helps you stay alert and concentrated on the game.”

It’s far from unusual for one teammate to laud another, but Thiago‘s words of “one of the best players” were not ones to be demanded of him but rather voluntarily disclosed and goes to show how highly Henderson is valued.

Henderson’s efforts are some that remain underappreciated outside of Liverpool’s walls but those in the inner sanctum know and appreciate what he offers and with a contract until 2025, his influence will long continue.