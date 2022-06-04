Virgil van Dijk has brought his season to a close with the Netherlands’ 4-1 victory over Belgium on Friday night, posing with Thierry Henry after the final whistle.

It has been a long and successful campaign for Van Dijk, following nine months out with an ACL injury, and he made his 60th appearance for club and country on Friday.

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal had already confirmed that the 30-year-old would be granted an early release following the rival clash, which ended in a 4-1 win for the Dutch.

And in an end-of-season message on Twitter, Van Dijk announced that his “season is done,” reflecting on a campaign “full of happy moments” and vowing to “improve and to get better” next time out.

“My season is done. A season that had tough moments, but most of all full of happy moments,” he wrote.

“Happy that I was able to contribute again, after being out for such a long time.

“I’m blessed and privileged and I really don’t take any of that for granted!

“I will keep continuing to improve and to get better but now is time to rest and completely switch off.

“Thanks to my team-mates, the staff and fans at LFC and Oranje, and I’ll see you next season.”

On Instagram, Van Dijk shared a photo of him and Belgium assistant Henry after the game at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, having swapped shirts with the Frenchman.

It was perhaps a bold decision from Van Gaal to allow Van Dijk to miss the upcoming clashes with Wales (twice) and Poland, but also the right one after an arduous season.

That his body was able to cope with the demands of 60 games after such a serious injury is hugely impressive, with Liverpool benefiting from a positive relationship with the Netherlands manager.

Now Van Dijk can enjoy a month’s break before returning for pre-season training on July 4, ahead of a renewed assault on the Premier League and Champions League.