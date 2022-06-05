After a ridiculously tough campaign for Liverpool as they went the distance in four competitions, which players clocked the most minutes for club and country?

It was a historic season for Liverpool, but one without the triumphant ending many hoped would come.

Still, the FA Cup and League Cup were secured and over 500,000 supporters lined the streets in celebration for the victory parade.

In total, the Reds played 63 games across the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup, including three finals, while a number of players were also part of enthralling tournaments with their national teams.

Before pre-season begins on July 4, then, Liverpool are in for a well-deserved break.

Days after the campaign concluded, though, 21 of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad departed for post-season internationals – pushing back their recovery time even further.

But who played the most football throughout 2021/22? We take a look at the numbers.

Club – The top 5

Alisson – 4,710

Virgil van Dijk – 4,620

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 4,234

Mohamed Salah – 4,014

Luis Diaz – 3,963

* Diaz minutes combined for Porto and Liverpool.

Country – The top 5

Mohamed Salah – 1,351

Sadio Mane – 1,238

Luis Diaz – 951

Kostas Tsimikas – 763

Andy Robertson – 751

Overall – Full LFC minutes for club and country

Mohamed Salah – 5,365

Alisson – 5,340

Virgil van Dijk – 5,340

Sadio Mane – 5,176

Luis Diaz – 4,914

Andy Robertson – 4,664

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 4,427

Fabinho – 4,226

Jordan Henderson – 4,162

Diogo Jota – 4,002

Joel Matip – 3,705

Naby Keita – 2,634

Ibrahima Konate – 2,487

Kostas Tsimikas – 2,475

Thiago – 2,386



Roberto Firmino – 1,804

Curtis Jones – 1,682

Takumi Minamino – 1,546

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 1,526

James Milner – 1,371

Joe Gomez – 1,036

Caoimhin Kelleher – 930

Divock Origi – 676

Harvey Elliott – 675

Adrian – 90

What can we take from this?

Well, firstly, the ridiculous workload of the likes of Salah, Mane, Diaz and Robertson, who are first-choice regulars for both club and country.

That they were capable of producing at such a high standard so consistently throughout 2021/22 is a testament to their quality – and, equally as important, their durability.

Perhaps even more impressive is how many minutes Van Dijk was able to play on the back of a season-ending ACL injury the previous campaign.

The Dutchman rarely missed a minute for club or country, and is rightly being given a break by Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal this month.

Tsimikas is one of the few players for whom the increasingly congested international calendar serves as a benefit, with the left-back able to maintain his fitness despite a bit-part role under Klopp due to his key status with Greece.

Heading forward, it would be no surprise if those in the top 11 for minutes played in 2021/22 – from Jota up to Salah – were slowly reintegrated over the course of pre-season, while those less-used feature prominently in the early weeks.

It isn’t over yet, of course, with a ridiculous summer of fixtures still in motion.