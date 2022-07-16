Liverpool’s full 37-man squad were involved in training on Monday as part of an open training session at the Rajamangala Stadium, in front of an estimated 15,000 fans.

The Reds are closing in on their first game of the summer, with Man United awaiting on Tuesday (2pm BST) in what is Erik ten Hag’s first match in charge.

But all focus was on Jurgen Klopp‘s team as they trained under the lights in Bangkok in front of thousands of Thai Reds, 24 hours before the first whistle is to be blown.

There were plenty of ‘oohs and aahs’ from the fans as Liverpool got straight into their drills, full of intensity despite the humidity.

The team were broken into two different groups, those who were late to return primarily made up one of those, as they took part in pressing, shooting and passing drills.

Diogo Jota was involved despite admitting that Tuesday’s game is “probably too soon” after sustaining a hamstring injury whilst with Portugal after the close of the domestic season.

Plenty of eyes, though, will have been on Darwin Nunez and the first glimpse at what he can offer, as well as Fabio Carvalho following his summer arrival.

Nunez didn’t finish the session, seemingly suffering from blisters, but that’s nothing to be concerned about so early in pre-season such issues are commonplace.

There was plenty of time to catch their breath and rehydrate with the weather conditions far from what they are used to at Kirkby!

Klopp acknowledged that there could be tired legs against Man United with Liverpool’s training schedule and intensity not to be held back with the game in mind.

And that was evident as Klopp and Pep Lijnders set the standards, regularly stepping in and making tweaks during the drills.

The Reds did not take it easy on each other either!

But there were also plenty of smiles to go around for the Reds.

Liverpool will be back at the Rajamangala Stadium on Tuesday for their meeting with Man United, and fans will no doubt be treated to an exciting lineup throughout.

Liverpool squad in training on Monday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Davies, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Phillips, R. Williams, Van den Berg, Mabaya, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Chambers, Norris

Midfielders: Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho, Milner, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Morton, Clarkson, Frauendorf, Bajcetic, Hill

Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Firmino, Salah, Jota, Carvalho, Clark