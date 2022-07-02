Liverpool FC Women have completed two signings in two days, including a deal to bring back a former winger and three-time Women’s Champions League winner.

It is a busy summer for the Reds as they prepare for their first season back in the Women’s Super League, with Matt Beard’s squad already back in pre-season training.

The campaign does not get back underway until September 11, when they visit Reading, giving plenty of time to return to full fitness and warm up for the top flight.

Given their step up from the Championship to the Super League, there has been a reshuffle of the ranks already this summer, with four signings already completed.

Two came in the last two days, with Liverpool confirming the arrivals of goalkeeper Eartha Cumings and winger Shanice van de Sanden.

Cumings, 23, also makes the move up from the second tier, joining from Charlton after two seasons with the London club.

She is set to initially serve as backup to No. 1 goalkeeper Rachael Laws, having finished second behind the 31-year-old in the Golden Glove race last term.

Meanwhile, Van de Sanden makes her return to Liverpool after five years away, rejoining from German club VfL Wolfsburg.

The Dutch winger, 29, spent two seasons with the Reds in 2016 and 2017, and went on to win the Women’s Champions League three times with Lyon before heading to Wolfsburg in 2020.

“She’s a character,” Beard told the club’s official website of his new No. 19.

“She’s gone away from here and played for two of the biggest clubs in Europe, she knows the club, she knows the league, she knows the city.

“We’re both really excited to work together but also excited to bring her back. She’s coming back home basically.

“The fans will know she’s an exciting winger, she can get at people, she’s quick. The way we play, I think she’s going to fit right in.

“It’s another experienced player, another player who’s played at the top, top level and we have ambitions to do well in this division.”

Liverpool have also brought in midfielder Emma Koivisto and defender Gilly Flaherty, while Melissa Lawley, Leighanne Robe, Megan Campbell and Ceri Holland have already signed new contracts this summer.

Jade Bailey, Meikayla Moore, Rianna Dean and Evie Smith were released at the end of last season, with Charlotte Wardlaw’s loan expiring.