The Premier League’s October TV picks have been confirmed, with Liverpool’s clash with Man City among the fixtures to be rescheduled.

Five of the Reds’ six league matches in October will be televised in the UK, as their schedule for the early stages of the season begins to take shape.

With the TV picks for August and September also confirmed earlier in July, the first three months of Liverpool’s Premier League calendar is now in place.

Two of the five matches moved in October could be subject to further rescheduling, depending on Liverpool’s participation in the Champions League.

Aside from Liverpool’s home clash with champions Man City, a further four matches have been selected for TV in October, including their trip to take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

5 games selected for TV in October

Trip to Arsenal: Sunday, October 9, 4.30pm

Man City at Anfield: Sunday, October 16, 4.30pm

One 3pm kickoff: Brighton at Anfield on Saturday, October 1.

Sky Sports will show the Arsenal and Man City matches in the UK, while Liverpool’s home clash with West Ham on Wednesday, October 19, will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest will host the Reds on Saturday, October 22 at 12.30pm, live on BT Sport.

The fifth of Liverpool’s fixtures to be rescheduled is the home tie against Leeds on Sunday, October 30. Sky Sports will show that one, with kickoff set for 2pm.

It is, however, worth noting, that the Arsenal and Leeds fixtures will be moved again if Liverpool are pencilled in to play Champions League matches on the following Tuesdays.

Liverpool’s defence of the Carabao Cup won’t begin until November, and their Premier League campaign will be halted for the World Cup after their home match against Southampton over the weekend Saturday, November 12.

Liverpool FC fixtures in October