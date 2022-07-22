Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
“Absolutely pointless” – Liverpool fans voice frustration at latest members’ ticket sale

The demand for Liverpool tickets always exceeds supply and fans hoping for a piece of good fortune in a members sale on Friday were given plenty of headaches in their attempts to do so.

Anfield’s current capacity is 53,394 and when you factor in away tickets, hospitality and season ticket holders, there is not enough remaining to cater to the hundreds of thousands of members.

The club opted for a ballot scheme for Premier League home games in two different windows, and those successful for the first half of the season were able to purchase tickets on Thursday.

On Friday morning, any tickets that remained for nine games went on sale for those that were not successful in the ballot, and tens of thousands joined the online queue.

One example saw a fan join with a queue number of 21,526 and over the period of an hour the number ahead in the queue only moved to 20,306, with tickets all sold out at that point.

The dreaded ‘over an hour’ estimated wait time all but seals your fate that tickets are not to be forthcoming and it does create plenty of frustration with fans hoping to secure a ticket.

The success rate was only ever going to be a small percentage on Friday but a lot of the frustration will lie with the fact that tickets inevitably land in the hands of touts and are then sold on at a significantly higher price.

Liverpool will never be able to keep all fans happy such is the demand but the closed system all but renders new memberships meaningless, aside from the club’s balance sheet, as tickets feel nearly impossible to acquire without a history of previous credits.

