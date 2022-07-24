If you were going to be put through a world of running pain, the last words you’d wish to hear would be “enjoy,” but that’s exactly what Jurgen Klopp wished for his players on Sunday.

Liverpool’s third day in Austria had running, and plenty of it, on the agenda for a number of Klopp’s players under the beaming sun.

The manager called the Reds’ training camp in Austria “the most important part of pre-season” thanks to the uninterrupted time he has with all of his players just two weeks out from the start of the season.

There has been plenty of time spent in the gym and with the ball on the pitch, but on Sunday morning it was time for an intense running session that had Liverpool coaches and physios constantly bellowing out to the players.

“C’mon boys, faster. C’mon Curtis, push now,” were just some of the words projected by Andreas Kornmayer, head of fitness and conditioning as the players ran around the track.

??????????. An intense running session for the Reds on day three in Austria ? #LFCPreSeason — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 24, 2022

Assistant fitness coach Jordan Fairclough joined in alongside Klopp and co. with words of encouragement, but would you be surprised if we said James Milner charged ahead like a rocket?

Well, it was certainly the case once more, the man cannot be stopped. But he did raise an important question at the end, saying, “Do you just enjoy watching pain?”

The inside look from the club showed plenty of exhausted faces after their interval training which saw players grouped together as they ran laps which saw the pace get faster with every set.

Milner, Jones, Mohamed Salah, Tyler Morton, Naby Keita, Fabio Carvalho and Jordan Henderson made up one group, while Andy Robertson, Harvey Elliott, Ibrahima Konate, Isaac Mabaya and Sepp van den Berg were grouped together.

And Luis Diaz, Fabinho, Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold was another in a reduced training group, with 14 other Reds doing fitness work elsewhere.

Thankfully for those who put the miles into their legs, they enjoyed free time on Sunday afternoon to rest up ahead of another important week that has three fixtures on the schedule.