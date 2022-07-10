Liverpool touched down in Thailand with a 37-man squad in tow, but there were a handful of names missing from the team that stood out.

For the first time since 2019, the Reds are embarking on a pre-season tour and it has taken them to the Far East with Bangkok, Thailand first on the agenda before moving on to Singapore.

Jurgen Klopp was excited by the fact that “we have all generations here” in the 37-man travelling squad, with a host of senior figures also mixed with 11 academy players.

With new signings Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez involved and bright prospects Luke Chambers and Stefan Bajcetic getting their chance, there is plenty of interest in the week ahead.

But confirmation of the squad list also brought attention to a handful of missing faces, which included Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Kaide Gordon, Neco Williams and Ben Davies.

So why could they be missing?

Caoimhin Kelleher

Liverpool’s No. 2 goalkeeper has taken part in training since members of Klopp’s squad returned for pre-season, with testing on Monday before heading to the outside pitches on Tuesday.

Since then, he’s not been pictured with the rest of the group unlike fellow goalkeepers Adrian, Harvey Davies, Fabian Mrozek and Marcelo Pitaluga.

Kelleher has sustained a number of injuries in recent times and that could again be the case now, with Liverpool not needing to take any risks.

A push for a move is not expected this summer for Kelleher, with his role as Alisson‘s deputy an important one.

Calvin Ramsay

The young Scot has been hampered by a “little injury” and his rehabilitation programme will see him remain on Merseyside.

It’s a disappointing start for the right-back who took part in testing on the first day before a medical check flagged up the issue.

“Until today he has no problems but the medical department tells us if we don’t take care for that now, he will have a problem in the future,” Klopp explained.

“So, when you are that young then, of course, he has a long career ahead of him, so we are very responsible in these moments, so he didn’t train yet with the team but is doing a lot of fitness work. So, it will not take too long I think.”

Not soon enough for the tour of the Far East but the hope will be he can be back with his new teammates when they return to Liverpool before heading off to Austria.

Kaide Gordon

The 17-year-old is an exciting prospect for Liverpool and while involved in testing on Monday, Gordon has not been seen in the main sessions with Klopp and co.

A number of injuries curtailed his year last season and it could be that he is still working his way back to fitness and is another that the Reds will not feel any need to rush.

It will be disappointing with a tour an ideal opportunity to catch the eye once more but Gordon has plenty of admirers and the summer is still young.

Neco Williams

While Williams was spotted in training at the end of the week, it came amid a deal being agreed between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, worth in the region of £17 million.

He was not expected to return to Kirkby for training but will have had the opportunity to bid his farewells and tie up any loose ends.

A medical is booked on Sunday before his move can be given the green light, all of which explains his absence as a new permanent home beckons.

Ben Daives

The centre-back is one who is awaiting movement in the summer window with a transfer on the horizon, with a permanent switch the ideal scenario.

The 26-year-old was involved in training throughout the week but Liverpool anticipates a healthy return on their investment having set a reported price tag of £4 million.

Davies spent last season on loan with Sheffield United and has not made a competitive appearance for Liverpool.