Liverpool meet Salzburg tonight in their fourth pre-season friendly, and Jurgen Klopp has named a much-changed XI, with minutes expected to be shared.

After another six-day break between games, the Reds are now in Austria to meet a Salzburg side that has already started their 2022/23 league campaign with a victory.

For Liverpool, the focus is to continue pushing the team toward full-match fitness and we are likely to see a host of players in the XI feature for an hour before changes are made.

Of the 31-man travelling squad to Austria, Alisson, Calvin Ramsay and Kaide Gordon remain unavailable for selection tonight.

It opens the door for Adrian to start once more behind a back four of Isaac Mabaya, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and James Milner.

Stefan Bajcetic holds down the No. 6 role with Naby Keita and Curtis Jones sitting alongside the young Spaniard in midfield.

In attack, Darwin Nunez is flanked by Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho.

The manager also has a plethora of players to turn to off the bench throughout, with a number of changes expected to come at either half-time or the hour mark.

Kostas Tsimikas misses out on a place in the squad, however, with the Greek likely absent due to a minor fitness issue.

Liverpool: Adrian; Mabaya, Konate, Gomez, Milner; Bajcetic, Keita, Jones; Elliott, Carvalho, Nunez

Substitutes: Hughes, Mrozek, Davies, Van Dijk, Matip, Phillips, Van den Berg, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Morton, Salah, Diaz, Firmino