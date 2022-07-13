Two trialists featured for the Liverpool under-21s in their pre-season friendly against Wigan on Tuesday, with defeat seeing Jamie Carragher’s son score.

While Jurgen Klopp and his players are on tour in Thailand and Singapore, the young Reds are already in pre-season action back in England.

After a 1-1 draw with Welsh side Caernarfon Town at the AXA Training Centre on Saturday, Barry Lewtas‘ side travelled to the DW Stadium to take on Championship outfit Wigan.

On a day that saw U21s captain Tom Clayton join Swindon Town on a permanent deal, Lewtas ran the rule over two young trialists for the second game running.

It is unclear who they are at this stage, but they are both centre-backs, with a shortage in the academy owing to first-team call-ups, sales and loans this summer.

The presence of Rhys Williams, Sepp van den Berg, Stefan Bajcetic, Tyler Morton, Leighton Clarkson, Melkamu Frauendorf, Isaac Mabaya, Tom Hill and Bobby Clark in the Far East saw Lewtas name a mixed side in Wigan.

Jay Spearing made a second start in his new role as player-coach, while Mateusz Musialowski, Oakley Cannonier and Layton Stewart comprised the forward line.

Unfortunately, it was a difficult night for the U21s, as they sunk to a 6-0 defeat to their more experienced opposition.

James Carragher, son of Liverpool legend Jamie, was among the scorers along with former Reds youngster Callum Lang, on a busy night for goalkeeper Liam Hughes.

Luca Stephenson, stepping up this season after a campaign as under-18s captain, perhaps came the closest for Liverpool, but it was a chastening evening for the visitors.

Given the upheaval with departures and chances at senior level, it will be far from the ideal pre-season for Lewtas, but that is the nature of the job as academy manager at an elite club.

There can certainly be positives to take, including outings for the likes of Wellity Lucky, 16, Tommy Pilling, 17, and James McConnell, 17, off the bench.

And the two trialists will be hoping they have done enough so far to catch the eye and earn a permanent contract, with it clear the U21s are in need of bolstering at the back.

Liverpool U21s: Hughes; Stephenson (Lucky 71′), Trialist 1, Miles (Trialist 2 59′), Corness; Spearing (McConnell 59′), Bearne, Cain; Cannonier (O’Rourke 46′), Musialowski (Blair 71′), Stewart (Pilling 65′)

Subs not used: Hewitson