After three 30-minute intervals in the first pre-season game against Man United, Jurgen Klopp expects to hand some of his players closer to 45 minutes against Crystal Palace.

The focus was firmly on fitness for the Reds in their defeat to Man United in Bangkok earlier in the week, with three different lineups each playing 30 minutes.

As introductions to pre-season went, it was a valuable run out for 32 of the 37 members of the travelling squad, with a further five games ahead to build up their match fitness.

And Klopp has hinted that the minutes are to start to increase for a number of his players as soon as Friday, but he is eager not to push too hard too soon.

That caution will have come following the injury setback to Diogo Jota, with Liverpool now awaiting the results of a scan on the hamstring he injured while with Portugal earlier in the summer.

Alisson, meanwhile, “was not 100 percent” to see both left out of Thursday’s training session.

“Some might get 45 minutes tomorrow, we have to see,” Klopp told the press of his plans in Singapore on Thursday.

“But again it’s the period of the year where we have to be really careful with different things.

“These are our footballers, these are the only boys we have.

“We have a lot of them but these are the only ones we have so we have to take care and we bring them in the best possible situation.”

The 35 members of the squad in Thursday’s open training session were split into three different groups and could offer a hint at the XIs against Crystal Palace.

The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Mohamed Salah were in one group, while Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson, Harvey Elliott and Luis Diaz were in another.