SINGAPORE - Friday, July 15, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and manager Jürgen Klopp during the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at the Singapore National Stadium. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool confirm 31-man squad for Leipzig and Salzburg friendlies

Liverpool have confirmed the 31-man squad flying to Germany and Austria for friendlies against RB Leipzig and Salzburg, as well as an extended training camp.

The Reds are into part two of their pre-season preparations, having returned from a commercial tour of Asia and set their full focus on training.

This week takes Jurgen Klopp and his players to Austria via Germany, with two more friendlies lined up along with a week-long camp under the Alps.

A total of 37 players flew out to Thailand and Singapore, and a similar number have been named in the next travelling squad.

Diogo Jota, Caoimhin Kelleher and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are omitted due to ongoing injuries, but Alisson, Calvin Ramsay and Joe Gomez have been passed fit to fly.

While Alisson is part of the squad, five goalkeepers are named, indicating that he likely isn’t set to return to full training immediately.

There is a continued opportunity for youngsters Isaac Mabaya and Stefan Bajcetic, while Kaide Gordon is also included, with Klopp using this dedicated training time to further assess those stepping up from the academy.

Liverpool will take on Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena on Thursday evening, before a meeting with Salzburg at their stadium of the same name next Wednesday.

After that, they return to the UK for the Community Shield against Man City on July 30, with a friendly against Strasbourg at Anfield the following day.

Liverpool’s 31-man squad in Germany and Austria

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Monday, July 11, 2022: Liverpool's Thiago Alcântara (L) and Isaac Mabaya during a training session at the Rajamangala National Stadium on day two of the club's Asia Tour ahead of a friendly match against Manchester United FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Davies, Hughes, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Phillips, Van den Berg, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Mabaya

Midfielders: Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho, Keita, Milner, Jones, Elliott, Morton, Bajcetic

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Firmino, Carvalho, Gordon

