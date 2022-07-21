Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LEIPZIG, GERMANY - Thursday, July 21, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the fifth goal, his fourth of the game, during a pre-season friendly match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans enjoy Darwin Nunez’s 4-goal response to “kneejerk” social media reaction

Darwin Nunez was subject to the predictable trigger-happy social media reactions during Liverpool’s tour of Asia but his four goals at RB Leipzig was the ideal response.

With Nunez arriving with an £85 million price tag that will make him Liverpool’s most expensive signing in club history, he was always to be under the microscope, even in pre-season.

It has largely come from rival supporters with nothing else better to do, but that judgement can be so quickly made has been bemusing, to say the least.

Jurgen Klopp and Trent Alexander-Arnold both spoke of the belief they have in what Nunez will offer the team moving forward and just like the latter said, goals did come “like London buses.”

The No. 27 came on in the second half of the 5-0 win at Leipzig and had a hat-trick to his name after just 20 minutes, before notching his fourth in the final minute.

The reaction from Liverpool fans after the match and Nunez’s goals was on point, as you’d expect!

Yes, it is still pre-season but the goals and the performance will come as a major boost to Nunez at the start of the latest training camp in Austria.

The pieces are starting to come together and as the manager has noted, he is a different style of forward than what Liverpool has grown accustomed to in recent years.

A confidence booster at the right time, now for more.

