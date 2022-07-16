Liverpool completed their pre-season tour of Asia and are back on Merseyside, with the plan for their next two weeks – over three countries – revealed.

After a week of training, media obligations, commercial work and friendlies against Man United and Crystal Palace, Jurgen Klopp and his players have left Asia.

The 2-0 victory over Palace on Friday served as a fitting end to a productive spell for Liverpool, who travelled to Thailand and Singapore as the entire squad linked up for the first time this summer.

As complimentary as he was of the hospitality shown in the two countries, Klopp will be relishing the second half of pre-season.

It has long been known that Liverpool will head to Austria for a training camp, as has become customary, but it was unclear when they would fly out.

Now, The Athletic’s James Pearce has explained that the Reds will spend the first part of next week back at the AXA Training Centre, before flying to Germany to take on RB Leipzig on Thursday.

From there, they are expected to go straight to Austria, with eight days of training under the Alps – though the location of their base is unknown at this stage, they could return to Tyrol or Saalfelden.

They will make the short trip to Salzburg for another friendly on July 27, before returning to England soon after ahead of the Community Shield on July 30.

Klopp will be required to hold a pre-match press conference for that clash with Man City in Leicester, with that likely to take place the day prior on July 29, which suggests Liverpool will depart Austria directly after the Salzburg friendly.

The Community Shield will not be the last of the warmup games, with Strasbourg travelling to Anfield on July 31, with the players not heavily involved against City expected to start then.

Liverpool’s campaign proper begins on August 6, with a trip to Fulham in the Premier League.