Neco Williams has offered his gratitude to Liverpool for the 15 years he has spent at the club as he “takes up a new challenge,” with Nottingham Forest his next destination.

The right-back was subject to plenty of interest this summer but it is Nottingham Forest who won the race, agreeing to a deal worth up to £17 million.

Williams rejoined Liverpool’s pre-season training late last week but it was more of an opportunity to bid his farewells and tie up any loose ends after 15 years as a Red.

The 21-year-old had been with the club since the age of six and has now confirmed his exit with a message of appreciation on Twitter, doing so before his transfer was officially announced.

“15 years at this special club, thank you for everything LFC,” Williams penned.

15 years at this special club, thank you for everything @LFC it’s been an honour to play for this club and to play under Jurgen Klopp. But I’ve now decided to take up a new challenge?? I wish all the team and the staff the best of luck for the future and will always…. pic.twitter.com/93JcMjZD0A — Neco Williams (@necowilliams01) July 11, 2022

“It’s been an honour to play for this club and to play under Jurgen Klopp. But I’ve now decided to take up a new challenge.

“I wish all the team and the staff the best of luck for the future and will always continue to.”

Williams leaves with 33 senior appearances to his name for Liverpool, a time that also saw him break into Wales’ senior squad and earn 21 caps for his country.

And his desire to seek a fresh challenge will in part come down to his ambitions to feature for Rob Page’s side at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The youngster leaves with a FA Youth Cup, Club World Cup and Premier League winner’s medal.

All the best, Neco!