Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s Neco Williams bites his winners' medal as the Reds are crowned Champions after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Neco Williams confirms Liverpool exit: “It’s been an honour”

Neco Williams has offered his gratitude to Liverpool for the 15 years he has spent at the club as he “takes up a new challenge,” with Nottingham Forest his next destination.

The right-back was subject to plenty of interest this summer but it is Nottingham Forest who won the race, agreeing to a deal worth up to £17 million.

Williams rejoined Liverpool’s pre-season training late last week but it was more of an opportunity to bid his farewells and tie up any loose ends after 15 years as a Red.

The 21-year-old had been with the club since the age of six and has now confirmed his exit with a message of appreciation on Twitter, doing so before his transfer was officially announced.

“15 years at this special club, thank you for everything LFC,” Williams penned.

“It’s been an honour to play for this club and to play under Jurgen Klopp. But I’ve now decided to take up a new challenge.

“I wish all the team and the staff the best of luck for the future and will always continue to.”

Williams leaves with 33 senior appearances to his name for Liverpool, a time that also saw him break into Wales’ senior squad and earn 21 caps for his country.

And his desire to seek a fresh challenge will in part come down to his ambitions to feature for Rob Page’s side at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The youngster leaves with a FA Youth Cup, Club World Cup and Premier League winner’s medal.

All the best, Neco!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments