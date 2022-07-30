The first piece of silverware is up for grabs ahead of the new season with Liverpool meeting Man City in the Community Shield. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

It’s the FA Cup holders against the Premier League champions at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, the first of a number of fierce contests that await these two clubs in 2022/23.

This is the fifth game of six for the Reds this pre-season, while it is only the third match for Pep Guardiola’s side just a week out from their respective opening games against Fulham and West Ham.

It makes for an intriguing evening ahead with Liverpool to field a strong XI that will all push to the 90-minute mark.

Does another Henderson trophy lift await?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 5pm (GMT) – or 12pm in New York, 9am in Los Angeles, 2am (Sunday) in Sydney, 8pm in Dubai and 7pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Man City is being shown live on ITV 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky GO.

Fans can also tune in via the ITV Hub.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Man City and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Community Shield on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 2 Digitalb, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Argentina, Star+, Paramount+, DAZN, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, SportKlub 1 Serbia, Moja TV, GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1 Thailand, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World, ESPN Chile, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sportklub 1 Croatia, Cytavision Sports 4, Cytavision on the Go, Nova Sport 1, Eurosport Player Denmark, discovery+, Viaplay Denmark, Canal 9 Denmark, Viaplay Estonia, V Sport 2 Finland, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport Premium, Free, Cosmote Sport 1 HD, Spíler1, Stöð 2 Sport 2, JioTV, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, STV Scotland, The ITV Hub, UTV, ITV 1 UK, Sport 1, Setanta Sports Kazakhstan, SPOTV ON, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, ESPN Mexico, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, MaxTV Go, Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1, beIN Sports Connect Philippines, Eleven Sports 1 Poland, Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen, 111 mio Sports 1, Sportklub 3 Slovenia, MáXimo 360, DStv App, Movistar+, DAZN 1, Viaplay Sweden, AIS PLAY, Tivibu Spor 3, Setanta Sports Ukraine, ESPN+, FPT Play

