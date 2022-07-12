It’s time for the first game of pre-season and it sees Liverpool meet Man United in Bangkok, Thailand! Here’s how to watch on TV and online.

The Reds’ pre-season got underway for many eight days ago at the AXA Training Centre but it was only three days ago that those who were on international duty made their return.

It allowed Jurgen Klopp to name a 37-strong squad to take to Thailand, and subsequently Singapore, and expect to see plenty of the players in action today.

As pre-season games go, they don’t get much bigger than against Man United but the result is secondary with fitness the priority at this early stage.

That does not mean we don’t want to see an early win against the bitter rivals, who may fall victim to the Reds’ new hypnotic away kit!

The first game gets underway at 2pm (BST) – or 8pm in Bangkok, 9am in New York, 6am in Los Angeles, 11pm in Sydney, 5pm in Dubai and 4pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Man United is being shown live on LFCTV in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Worldwide

Fans outside of the UK can watch Liverpool vs. Man United on LFCTV GO here, with a full match replay and highlights also available after the games.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ first pre-season fixture on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 2 Digitalb, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, ESPN2 Argentina, Star+, Paramount+, 10, 10 Play, Sport1, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, ESPN Norte, ESPN2, SportKlub 1 Serbia, Moja TV, ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, Astro Go, MAX Sport 3, ESPN2 Chile, ESPN Norte, Sportklub 1 Croatia, Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 6, TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark, Viaplay Estonia, V Sport 2 Finland, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport Premium, myTV SUPER, Viaplay Iceland, LFCTV GO, MUTV, MUTV Online, LFCTV, Sport 4, DAZN, SPOTV ON, IPKO TVim, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Astro SuperSport 3, ESPN Mexico, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport 14, MaxTV Go, Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1, IPLA, Polsat Sport, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, SportKlub 1 Slovenia, Esport3, Viaplay Sweden

