Sheyi Ojo has finally landed at a new permanent home, heading to the Championship on a free transfer after 11 years at Liverpool and seven loan moves.

Ojo was among the seven players released by Liverpool this summer, departing the club after over a decade, having failed to kick on after promising signs.

Signed from MK Dons back in 2011, Ojo became the most expensive 14-year-old in England when the Reds sanctioned a £2 million deal, and the weight of expectation may have damaged his prospects.

A lack of consistency in loan moves at Stade de Reims, Rangers and Millwall in recent years looked set to pave the way to a move to Turkey this summer, with claims he could join Nuri Sahin’s Antalyaspor.

But the 25-year-old, who made 13 appearances for Liverpool’s first team, has now signed a two-year contract with Cardiff.

The Championship side have won the race for Ojo’s signature, with QPR among the other clubs interested, bringing the Englishman back to south Wales following a successful loan in 2020/21.

Ojo scored five goals and laid on seven assists in 42 games for the Bluebirds that season, impressing both Neil Harris and Mick McCarthy.

Cardiff are now managed by former striker Steve Morison, but those within the club were clearly convinced of his ability and finalised a deal until 2024.

It is a big opportunity for Ojo, who can now look to find his feet as a regular starter at a new permanent club, as Cardiff aim for promotion back to the Premier League.