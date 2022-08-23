Liverpool are set to host Crystal Palace in their first home game of the season on Monday, with the £80 million expansion of the Anfield Road End well underway.

The Reds will play through the 2022/23 campaign with redevelopment work ongoing on the Anfield Road stand, with a new upper tier to be added.

Upon its completion next summer, the expansion will hold 15,967 supporters, bringing Anfield’s overall capacity to 61,015 and making it the fourth-largest stadium in England.

Work will not affect the usual matchday experience for fans or the players themselves, with the visit of Palace on August 15 expected to run as smoothly as normal.

But supporters heading to the stadium will be able to take in the sheer scale of the Anfield Road End expansion, with the new roof truss now in place.

That roof truss has now been connected to the new stand itself – which is being built outside the existing lower-tier stand – with major progress being made in recent weeks.

The stand will loom over the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand and the Kop opposite, with its aesthetic more in line with the new Main Stand, which was completed in 2016.

Works are planned to update the concourses both inside and outside the Anfield Road End, which should improve the experience for supporters on matchdays.

Along with the continued redevelopment, Anfield also boasts a new hybrid carpet pitch for 2022/23, which was installed in July.

New drone footage of the stadium has given an excellent view of the new pitch, which is at elite standard to allow Liverpool the best possible conditions as they challenge for four trophies again.

The Anfield Road End expansion will cost Liverpool around £80 million, with architects from the KSS Group working alongside construction company the Buckingham Group.