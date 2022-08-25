Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Fans talk good omens & familiar faces in LFC’s “favourable” Champions League draw

Liverpool’s path into the knockout stages of the Champions League has been confirmed, and fans felt a sense of deja vu after the draw.

Thursday’s draw saw Jurgen Klopp‘s side named alongside Ajax, Napoli and Rangers in Group A of the Champions League, paving the way for trips to the Netherlands, Italy and Scotland.

Liverpool’s three opponents each pose their own threat to the Reds’ hopes of redemption from last season, and while Napoli are no strangers, this is to be the first competitive meeting with Rangers.

There’s plenty of anticipation for what awaits and fans had plenty to say after the draw.

 

The draw took ages, but the end result was one Reds were content with…

“Firstly, that draw was like pulling teeth, every year.

As soon as Napoli came out you knew. Had a feeling we were heading to Scotland.

No gimme but it could have been worse – Bayern, Barca, Inter!”

Kloppleganger on This Is Anfield

“Good group, even travel-wise with a weird season with World Cup seems to be great. Napoli has been tricky but they have lost a lot of experienced players.”

Lighten up Francis on This Is Anfield

 

What do you mean, Napoli AGAIN?

 

And a familiar face awaits at Rangers!

Both Ajax and Napoli have met Liverpool in the group stages in recent seasons, the latter proving tricky opponents, but it is Rangers that marks a first for the two sides.

Never before have they met in a competitive setting and it makes for an exciting battle ahead after they secured their place in the competition via the playoffs.

Liverpool’s exact fixtures will be confirmed in due course, but they do not have to wait long to kickstart their European campaign with the first tie to be played on September 6/7.

The condensed schedule makes it all the more important to get points on the board early as the group stage will take place over just eight weeks as opposed to the regular 12.

