Having secured their first Premier League win of the season in emphatic fashion against Bournemouth, Liverpool will be aiming to continue three Premier League highs against Newcastle this evening.

The Reds have scored in 26 consecutive home matches against them – a Premier League record run, while they have found the net in 39 of the last 40 top-flight meetings against them at Anfield.

Liverpool have also won more home games against Newcastle (21) than against any other team in the Premier League era, taking 68 points from those available 81.

In total, they’ve scored 109 goals against the Geordies – a record for the Reds since the Premier League was formed.

All bodes well for tonight, doesn’t it?

Guaranteed goals?

The stalemate in this fixture in December 2020 was the only goalless draw between these two teams in the last 72 league meetings.

In fact, only one of the last 59 league and cup matches between the clubs at Anfield has failed to produce a goal, and that came in February 1970.

Liverpool have scored more than one goal in 14 of their last 16 home games against Newcastle, and are five short of recording 200 league goals against them at Anfield.

Surely there are goals in this for the men in red?

The most remarkable James Milner stat

This might just be the best stat we’ve seen this season.

In Saturday’s win against Bournemouth, James Milner‘s introduction preceded the debut of 17-year-old Clark, whose presence created an unreal statistic.

Bobby is the son of Lee Clark, former Newcastle great who played alongside Milner during their time together with the Magpies in 2005/06.

As it so happens, the pair came on as substitutes for Newcastle in August 2005, fast forward 17 years and three days, and Milner was substituted onto the pitch alongside Clark once more – this time Bobby, not Lee.

Football is just great, isn’t it?

Is Mo saving his goals for the Magpies?

Somehow, Mohamed Salah didn’t score or assist any of the nine goals that were thumped in against Bournemouth, and that could be bad news for Newcastle.

The Egyptian is the only Liverpool player in history to have scored in five successive home league games against the Magpies.

After missing out on the chance to do so against Bournemouth, a goal tonight would see him become Liverpool’s outright second-highest Premier League scorer.

He currently has 120 goals, with Robbie Fowler leading the way on 128. Can’t imagine it will be too long until Salah is above him!

Newcastle remain unbeaten

Newcastle are unbeaten this season. It is the first time since 2011-12 (during a sequence of 11) that they have remained undefeated in their opening four league fixtures.

They have drawn their last three league games since they beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 on the opening weekend.

They currently have six points from four games. Last season they did not reach that tally until match 12 in late November.

Eddie Howe’s side have lost only one of their last five away league games – 0-5 at Man City last May.

However, in Howe’s 12 league meetings with Liverpool his teams have conceded 31 goals.

Today’s referee

Andre Marriner will take charge of a clash between these two clubs for the 10th time in his career.

Of the previous nine, Liverpool have won four, Newcastle two, with three draws. He has not refereed either team since Liverpool’s 1-0 win at St. James’ Park last April.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Diaz 3, Salah 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Firmino 2, Nunez 2, Carvalho 1, Elliott 1, Van Dijk 1, own goals 1.

Newcastle: Wilson 2, Almiron 1, Lascelles 1, Saint-Maximin 1, Schar 1, Trippier 1, Wood 1.